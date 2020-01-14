Brasada Capital Management LP Has $1.45 Million Stock Position in Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI)

Brasada Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares during the quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in Eldorado Resorts were worth $1,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ERI. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eldorado Resorts by 1,399.4% during the third quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,129,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,521,000 after acquiring an additional 4,787,591 shares in the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Eldorado Resorts during the second quarter worth $207,315,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Eldorado Resorts by 24.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,153,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789,647 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Eldorado Resorts by 469.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 958,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,137,000 after acquiring an additional 789,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Eldorado Resorts during the third quarter worth $28,388,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eldorado Resorts stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $59.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,257,083. Eldorado Resorts Inc has a one year low of $35.41 and a one year high of $60.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.15). Eldorado Resorts had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $663.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.72 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eldorado Resorts Inc will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Stephanie Lepori sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.32, for a total transaction of $256,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $903,180.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Roger P. Wagner sold 24,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.64, for a total transaction of $1,303,720.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,445 shares in the company, valued at $989,389.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ERI. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Eldorado Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Eldorado Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Eldorado Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Eldorado Resorts from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Eldorado Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.79.

Eldorado Resorts, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a hotel, casino, and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.

