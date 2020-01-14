Brasada Capital Management LP Has $1.52 Million Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Brasada Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,591 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 855 shares during the quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.3% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125,089 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,165,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 17,533 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,967,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 28,180 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,919,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,310 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,607,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,572,109 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $435,201,000 after buying an additional 21,401 shares in the last quarter. 75.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HON. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Monday, November 25th. UBS Group began coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.92.

Shares of HON traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $180.28. The stock had a trading volume of 126,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,201,088. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.98 and a 12 month high of $183.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $129.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.09.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

