Brasada Capital Management LP Has $5.35 Million Stock Position in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

Brasada Capital Management LP lowered its position in shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,996 shares during the quarter. American Water Works makes up approximately 1.3% of Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $5,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth about $3,764,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 4,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 50,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,193,000 after purchasing an additional 5,882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

AWK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of American Water Works from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott increased their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $121.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a price objective (up previously from ) on shares of American Water Works in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

NYSE:AWK traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $124.25. 485,546 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 832,778. American Water Works Company Inc has a 12 month low of $89.51 and a 12 month high of $129.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $121.54 and a 200 day moving average of $120.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $22.16 billion, a PE ratio of 37.65, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.05.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.03. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.61%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

