Brasada Capital Management LP Increases Holdings in AES Corp (NYSE:AES)

Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of AES Corp (NYSE:AES) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 318,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,063 shares during the period. AES comprises 1.6% of Brasada Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in AES were worth $6,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AES. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in AES by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 41,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 6,390 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its stake in AES by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 19,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 8,726 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC purchased a new position in AES in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,667,000. Man Group plc increased its stake in AES by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,305,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,335,000 after purchasing an additional 444,372 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in AES by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,239,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,261,000 after purchasing an additional 228,897 shares during the period. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AES alerts:

Shares of NYSE AES traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.34. 191,619 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,314,416. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.10. AES Corp has a 52 week low of $14.60 and a 52 week high of $20.42. The company has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.22.

AES (NYSE:AES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. AES had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AES Corp will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1433 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This is a positive change from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. AES’s payout ratio is currently 44.35%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AES from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on AES from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AES from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AES currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.51.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AES Corp (NYSE:AES).

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.