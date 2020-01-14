Brasada Capital Management LP Increases Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Brasada Capital Management LP increased its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,708 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the quarter. ANSYS makes up about 3.7% of Brasada Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Brasada Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.07% of ANSYS worth $15,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ANSS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ANSYS by 1,268.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 302,828 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,025,000 after purchasing an additional 280,701 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in ANSYS by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 904,443 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $185,248,000 after acquiring an additional 278,607 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in ANSYS by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,973,293 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,428,269,000 after acquiring an additional 194,230 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in ANSYS during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,820,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in ANSYS by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,053,388 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,854,315,000 after acquiring an additional 144,094 shares in the last quarter. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub cut ANSYS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ANSYS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $228.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.00.

In related news, VP Matthew C. Zack sold 1,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.40, for a total value of $328,780.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Maria T. Shields sold 15,000 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $3,808,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,764 shares of company stock valued at $6,520,813 in the last 90 days. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ANSYS stock traded down $1.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $262.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 294,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,358. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.43 and a beta of 1.40. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.63 and a 1-year high of $264.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.74.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $343.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.40 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 30.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

