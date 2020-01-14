Brasada Capital Management LP Increases Stake in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 236.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,720 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in Splunk were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPLK. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Splunk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Splunk in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Splunk during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 102.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 265 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 43.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 325 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPLK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Splunk from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Splunk from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Splunk from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Splunk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $147.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, First Analysis cut Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $157.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.30.

Splunk stock traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $157.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,013,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,486,557. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $149.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.03. Splunk Inc has a 12 month low of $107.16 and a 12 month high of $157.72. The company has a market capitalization of $24.54 billion, a PE ratio of -99.26 and a beta of 2.06.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The software company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 11.03% and a negative net margin of 14.24%. The business had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $45,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,515,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total value of $68,592.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,302 shares in the company, valued at $4,285,691.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,702 shares of company stock worth $8,308,530 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

