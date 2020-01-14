Brasada Capital Management LP Invests $1.71 Million in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK)

Brasada Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 49,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,708,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $13,244,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $9,534,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $6,299,000. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $2,242,000. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $1,752,000.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Separately, Mizuho initiated coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock.

PEAK traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.15. The stock had a trading volume of 757,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,924,238. Healthpeak Properties has a one year low of $28.76 and a one year high of $37.93.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

Further Reading: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.