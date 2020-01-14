Brasada Capital Management LP Purchases 11,108 Shares of CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE)

Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its position in CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 25.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,108 shares during the quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $3,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the third quarter valued at $394,000. Walleye Trading LLC boosted its position in CyrusOne by 17.6% during the second quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 8,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. BB&T Corp bought a new position in CyrusOne during the third quarter worth $275,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in CyrusOne by 25.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 6,042 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in CyrusOne by 22.7% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

CONE stock traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.46. The company had a trading volume of 639,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,925. The company has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.23. CyrusOne Inc has a 1-year low of $48.94 and a 1-year high of $79.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $250.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.81 million. CyrusOne had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a negative return on equity of 0.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CyrusOne Inc will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.42%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CyrusOne from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Guggenheim set a $81.00 target price on shares of CyrusOne and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Cowen cut shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.77.

In related news, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.53, for a total value of $1,692,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,164,648.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary J. Wojtaszek sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $6,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,212,517. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 143,539 shares of company stock valued at $9,667,068. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.