Brasada Capital Management LP Reduces Holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Brasada Capital Management LP lowered its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,391 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,396 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in Paypal were worth $1,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paypal in the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in shares of Paypal by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 46,477 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its position in shares of Paypal by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 64,089 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Paypal by 10,691.8% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 601,213 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,558,000 after purchasing an additional 595,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its position in shares of Paypal by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 25,612 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paypal stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $114.72. The company had a trading volume of 4,746,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,528,369. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $108.21 and its 200-day moving average is $107.72. Paypal Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $121.48.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PYPL. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Paypal and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Paypal from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Paypal from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Paypal in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paypal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.09.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.49, for a total transaction of $3,104,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,197,888.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $2,693,550.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 407,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,708,160.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,886 shares of company stock valued at $9,772,487 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

