Brasada Capital Management LP Sells 18,580 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Brasada Capital Management LP lowered its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,502 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 18,580 shares during the quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $3,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 400.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter worth $30,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1,242.6% in the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 442.8% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,471 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Enterprise Products Partners stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.07. 2,381,173 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,476,100. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $25.04 and a 12-month high of $30.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.62 and its 200-day moving average is $28.16.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $7.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.97 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.12%. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 91.24%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EPD shares. ValuEngine upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Enterprise Products Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

In other news, Director Randa Duncan Williams acquired 322,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.96 per share, for a total transaction of $8,359,120.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 880,796 shares of company stock valued at $23,471,253. 37.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

See Also: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.