Brasada Capital Management LP Sells 24,950 Shares of Cryolife Inc (NYSE:CRY)

Brasada Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in Cryolife Inc (NYSE:CRY) by 38.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 24,950 shares during the quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP owned 0.11% of Cryolife worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cryolife in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Cryolife by 357.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,285 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Cryolife by 238.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,143 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,624 shares during the period. Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV bought a new stake in shares of Cryolife in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Cryolife in the second quarter valued at about $269,000. 76.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRY traded up $0.41 on Tuesday, hitting $29.02. 8,531 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,846. Cryolife Inc has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $33.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 3.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.77, a PEG ratio of 41.19 and a beta of 0.68.

Cryolife (NYSE:CRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Cryolife had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $67.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Cryolife’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cryolife Inc will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Cryolife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cryolife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Cryolife in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Cryolife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.60.

In related news, VP Scott B. Capps sold 7,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total transaction of $179,097.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 151,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,766,399.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James P. Mackin acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.47 per share, with a total value of $117,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,297,906.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

CryoLife, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues for use in cardiac and vascular surgeries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Medical Devices and Preservation Services. It offers BioGlue, an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X mechanical heart valves for aortic and mitral indications; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch for use in cardiac and vascular repairing activities; and PerClot, an absorbable powdered hemostat for use in surgical procedures, including cardiac, vascular, orthopedic, neurological, gynecological, ENT, and trauma surgeries.

