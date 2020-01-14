Brasada Capital Management LP Sells 8,590 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Brasada Capital Management LP lowered its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 8,590 shares during the quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $4,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MMP. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MMP traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.30. 86,269 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,005,439. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.83. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52 week low of $56.75 and a 52 week high of $67.75. The company has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.02.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.10. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 38.78% and a net margin of 36.75%. The company had revenue of $656.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MMP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.77.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

