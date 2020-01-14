Brasada Capital Management LP Takes $1.52 Million Position in Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI)

Brasada Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,516,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Black Knight in the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 47,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Knight in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,808,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 864,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,995,000 after acquiring an additional 4,923 shares during the period. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 123.8% in the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares during the period. 89.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Black Knight alerts:

In other news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour purchased 17,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.85 per share, with a total value of $1,022,498.75. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

BKI traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $65.84. 357,317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 958,630. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.15. Black Knight Inc has a fifty-two week low of $46.11 and a fifty-two week high of $66.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 40.39, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.67.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Black Knight had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $299.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Black Knight Inc will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Compass Point cut Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine cut Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Black Knight in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Black Knight currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.27.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.