Brasada Capital Management LP Trims Stake in Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI)

Brasada Capital Management LP reduced its position in shares of Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,618 shares during the quarter. Sun Communities comprises about 1.2% of Brasada Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $4,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Sun Communities by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,248,000 after acquiring an additional 12,047 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the 2nd quarter worth $115,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the 2nd quarter worth $237,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 219.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 45,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,807,000 after purchasing an additional 31,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the 2nd quarter worth $2,823,000. Institutional investors own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SUI. ValuEngine cut Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Sun Communities from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st.

In other Sun Communities news, CEO Gary A. Shiffman sold 115,000 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total transaction of $18,285,000.00. Also, Director Brian M. Hermelin acquired 1,010 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $148.48 per share, with a total value of $149,964.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,227,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

SUI stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $152.67. The stock had a trading volume of 34,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,370. The stock has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of 33.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.07. Sun Communities Inc has a 52-week low of $102.67 and a 52-week high of $166.32.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $362.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.14 million. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 11.62%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sun Communities Inc will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.50%.

Sun Communities Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

