Bread 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $978,665.00 (BRD)

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. Bread has a market cap of $22.68 million and $978,665.00 worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bread token can currently be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00002981 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Cobinhood, OKEx and Kucoin. In the last seven days, Bread has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011746 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 30.5% against the dollar and now trades at $212.94 or 0.02485509 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00183051 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00026464 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00120954 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Bread Profile

Bread’s genesis date was December 1st, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 tokens. Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bread is BRD.com . The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bread Token Trading

Bread can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Binance, Tokenomy, IDEX, Cobinhood and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bread should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bread using one of the exchanges listed above.

