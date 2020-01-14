BriaCoin (BRIA) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $156.00

BriaCoin (CURRENCY:BRIA) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. BriaCoin has a total market capitalization of $22,642.00 and $156.00 worth of BriaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BriaCoin has traded 22.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BriaCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0305 or 0.00000355 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18,518.68 or 2.15813940 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 23.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000371 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00021514 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000285 BTC.

BriaCoin Profile

BriaCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 7th, 2016. BriaCoin’s total supply is 743,431 coins. BriaCoin’s official Twitter account is @briacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. BriaCoin’s official website is briacoin.com.

BriaCoin Coin Trading

BriaCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BriaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BriaCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BriaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

