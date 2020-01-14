Brian Gilvary Purchases 65 Shares of BP plc (LON:BP) Stock

BP plc (LON:BP) insider Brian Gilvary acquired 65 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 492 ($6.47) per share, with a total value of £319.80 ($420.68).

Brian Gilvary also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 10th, Brian Gilvary acquired 65 shares of BP stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 471 ($6.20) per share, with a total value of £306.15 ($402.72).

On Monday, November 11th, Brian Gilvary acquired 63 shares of BP stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 509 ($6.70) per share, with a total value of £320.67 ($421.82).

Shares of LON BP opened at GBX 497.10 ($6.54) on Tuesday. BP plc has a twelve month low of GBX 4.69 ($0.06) and a twelve month high of GBX 583.40 ($7.67). The stock has a market cap of $101.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 482.10 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 505.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. BP’s payout ratio is presently 1.32%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale reduced their target price on shares of BP from GBX 570 ($7.50) to GBX 560 ($7.37) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. DZ Bank cut their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 620 ($8.16) to GBX 600 ($7.89) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.23) price objective on shares of BP in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 580 ($7.63) to GBX 605 ($7.96) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of BP from GBX 730 ($9.60) to GBX 750 ($9.87) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 618.13 ($8.13).

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

