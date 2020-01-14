Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Acquires 3,225 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,435 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $2,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its position in Fastenal by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Fastenal by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fastenal by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Fastenal by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 10,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Fastenal by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

FAST stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.78. 247,115 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,778,332. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.42 and its 200-day moving average is $33.63. The company has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $37.94.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 14.77%. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on FAST shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Fastenal from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Wolfe Research downgraded Fastenal from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Cleveland Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Stephens downgraded Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.78.

In other Fastenal news, EVP Charles S. Miller sold 4,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total transaction of $157,448.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,876 shares in the company, valued at $427,298.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 20,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.94, for a total transaction of $760,151.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $637,806.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,620 shares of company stock valued at $5,230,409 in the last 90 days. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

