Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,529 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,520 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for 1.9% of Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 8.4% in the third quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,066 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in CVS Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $22,738,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 349.5% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,073 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 33,491 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its position in CVS Health by 17.5% during the second quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 154,572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,425,000 after purchasing an additional 23,061 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in CVS Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,422,000. Institutional investors own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CVS. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.43.

In other news, EVP Karen S. Lynch sold 80,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $6,010,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,137,325. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 23,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $1,605,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,338,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 161,310 shares of company stock valued at $11,796,598. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.63. The stock had a trading volume of 3,667,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,735,093. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.18 and a 200-day moving average of $65.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $93.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.89. CVS Health Corp has a 12-month low of $51.72 and a 12-month high of $77.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $64.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.99 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

