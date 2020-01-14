Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 54,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,825 shares during the quarter. Kellogg comprises about 1.7% of Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $3,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Architects Inc raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Kellogg currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.75.

In other news, SVP Maria Fernanda Mejia sold 2,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total transaction of $136,063.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,638,427.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.33, for a total transaction of $6,933,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 625,291 shares of company stock valued at $41,158,106 over the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

K traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.85. 729,391 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,475,011. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $51.34 and a 1 year high of $70.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.92.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.12. Kellogg had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 42.47%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Kellogg’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.66%.

Kellogg Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Article: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.