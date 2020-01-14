Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,183 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.6% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 19,750 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,107,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 25.8% in the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 13,434 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,794,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,326,454 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $483,832,000 after buying an additional 26,783 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 84.7% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,058,568 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $220,150,000 after buying an additional 485,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 143.7% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 23,528 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,893,000 after buying an additional 13,872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD traded down $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $222.71. 2,224,765 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,303,189. Home Depot Inc has a twelve month low of $172.00 and a twelve month high of $239.31. The stock has a market cap of $244.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.06.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.01% and a negative return on equity of 721.00%. The business had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.01%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HD. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $246.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.31.

In other Home Depot news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $23,968,980.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,604 shares in the company, valued at $58,641,068.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $2,772,543.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,627,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 126,552 shares of company stock valued at $26,765,281. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

