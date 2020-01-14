Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,586 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,747 shares during the quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in salesforce.com by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,771,856 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,917,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,307 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in salesforce.com by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,165,345 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,521,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499,996 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in salesforce.com by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,667,028 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,145,974,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749,613 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in salesforce.com by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,910,865 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,145,296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,046,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com by 36,379.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,648,680 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,919,183,000 after purchasing an additional 12,614,007 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

NYSE:CRM traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $182.51. 3,007,720 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,423,772. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $137.87 and a twelve month high of $184.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $164.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.70.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Cross Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.80.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $1,800,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 620 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.68, for a total value of $89,081.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,602,645.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 395,741 shares of company stock valued at $63,928,887 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.