Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 75,393 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,246,000. Truist Financial makes up approximately 1.9% of Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TFC. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 93.4% in the 3rd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Skains sold 4,285 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $232,461.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,668,350.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 8,580 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $471,042.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,039.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 225,327 shares of company stock valued at $12,227,882. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.85.

Shares of NYSE:TFC traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $56.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,914,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,279,680. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.06. Truist Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $44.51 and a 1 year high of $56.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.18.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. Truist Financial had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

