Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Sells 3,812 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,702 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,812 shares during the quarter. AT&T makes up 1.9% of Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in AT&T by 79.9% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,369,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,480,000 after purchasing an additional 608,195 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Ballew Advisors Inc raised its holdings in AT&T by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 8,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 60,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 579,153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,633,000 after purchasing an additional 15,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on T. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on AT&T to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Standpoint Research cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.22.

Shares of AT&T stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.05. 17,724,023 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,390,604. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.92 and a 1 year high of $39.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.71.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 8.97%. The company had revenue of $44.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This is a boost from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.09%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

