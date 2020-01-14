Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Sells 585 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,515 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 1.0% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Facebook by 12.9% in the third quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 481 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Facebook by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,730 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich raised its position in shares of Facebook by 1.3% in the third quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 4,424 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded down $2.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $219.71. 9,071,649 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,240,930. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $204.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.39. The stock has a market cap of $632.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.05. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $141.27 and a one year high of $219.88. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $17.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.85, for a total value of $55,341.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,982.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 139,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.40, for a total transaction of $27,336,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,353,740 shares of company stock worth $256,885,137. Insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FB shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $215.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $235.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Bernstein Bank started coverage on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Facebook from $197.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.37.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

