Briggs & Stratton Co. (NYSE:BGG) Short Interest Update

Briggs & Stratton Co. (NYSE:BGG) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,640,000 shares, a growth of 10.3% from the December 15th total of 8,740,000 shares. Currently, 23.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 855,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.3 days.

BGG stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.31. The stock had a trading volume of 699,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,344. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $219.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.59 and a beta of 1.24. Briggs & Stratton has a 52-week low of $3.96 and a 52-week high of $14.51.

Briggs & Stratton (NYSE:BGG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.06. Briggs & Stratton had a negative return on equity of 4.18% and a negative net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $313.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Briggs & Stratton will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Briggs & Stratton’s dividend payout ratio is presently -62.50%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BGG. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Briggs & Stratton by 277.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 760,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,605,000 after acquiring an additional 558,740 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Briggs & Stratton by 408.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 554,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,683,000 after purchasing an additional 445,861 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Briggs & Stratton by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,396,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,021,000 after purchasing an additional 352,274 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Briggs & Stratton during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,586,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Briggs & Stratton during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,439,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Briggs & Stratton from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

About Briggs & Stratton

Briggs & Stratton Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, sells, and services gasoline engines for outdoor power equipment to the original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Engines and Products. The Engines segment offers four-cycle aluminum alloy gasoline engines that are used primarily by the lawn and garden equipment industry.

