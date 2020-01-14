Brokerages Anticipate Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII) to Post -$0.03 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.03) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cardiovascular Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the highest is $0.00. Cardiovascular Systems posted earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 400%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems will report full-year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.04). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.24. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cardiovascular Systems.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical device company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.09). Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 2.21% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The company had revenue of $64.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.03 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. BidaskClub raised shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.60.

Cardiovascular Systems stock opened at $50.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -5,084.00 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.04. Cardiovascular Systems has a 12 month low of $27.10 and a 12 month high of $52.54.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC boosted its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 141.9% in the third quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 89,460 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,251,000 after purchasing an additional 52,485 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 105.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,755 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after buying an additional 41,519 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 40.7% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 271,765 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $12,914,000 after buying an additional 78,644 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 3.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 105,301 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,004,000 after buying an additional 3,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,508,322 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $236,471,000 after buying an additional 59,146 shares during the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cardiovascular Systems

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various devices to treat vascular and coronary diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral arterial disease products, including Diamondback 360 Peripheral, Predator 360, Stealth 360 Peripheral Orbital Atherectomy System (OAS), Diamondback 360 60cm Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 Low Profile Peripheral, Diamondback 360 1.50 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 2.00 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 200cm Peripheral, and Diamondback 360 180cm Peripheral, which are catheter-based platforms for treating a range of plaque types in leg arteries above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations associated with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives.

