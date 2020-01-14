Brokerages Anticipate Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $265.81 Million

Equities analysts expect Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) to report sales of $265.81 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Crawford & Company’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $266.43 million and the lowest is $265.25 million. Crawford & Company posted sales of $263.79 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crawford & Company will report full-year sales of $1.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.03 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Crawford & Company.

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $254.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.48 million. Crawford & Company had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 2.98%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CRD.B. ValuEngine raised Crawford & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Crawford & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Shares of NYSE:CRD.B opened at $9.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.62. The firm has a market cap of $486.07 million, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.04. Crawford & Company has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $10.79.

Crawford & Company Company Profile

Crawford & Company provides claims management and outsourcing solutions to the risk management and insurance industry, and self-insured entities. The company's Crawford Claims Solutions segment offers claims management services related to property, casualty, and catastrophe losses caused by physical damage to commercial and residential real properties, and personal properties, as well as marine losses.

