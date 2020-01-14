Brokerages Anticipate Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.20 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) to announce sales of $19.20 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Intel’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $19.19 billion and the highest is $19.22 billion. Intel posted sales of $18.66 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intel will report full year sales of $70.96 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $70.95 billion to $70.97 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $72.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $67.11 billion to $73.87 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Intel.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The chip maker reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.18. Intel had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 27.46%. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

INTC has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital set a $50.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $68.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.45.

In related news, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 12,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $757,090.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Andy D. Bryant sold 46,932 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $2,733,319.68. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 425,491 shares in the company, valued at $24,780,595.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,284 shares of company stock worth $4,517,194 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 83.0% during the third quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 117.4% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $59.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $256.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.93. Intel has a twelve month low of $42.86 and a twelve month high of $60.97.

Intel declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the chip maker to purchase up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

