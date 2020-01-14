Brokerages Anticipate RA Medical Systems Inc (NYSE:RMED) to Post ($1.19) Earnings Per Share

Shares of RA Medical Systems Inc (NYSE:RMED) have earned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. RA Medical Systems’ rating score has declined by 28.8% in the last three months as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus price target of $2.17 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($1.19) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned RA Medical Systems an industry rank of 108 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

RMED has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of RA Medical Systems in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RA Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th.

In related news, major shareholder Martin Burstein sold 28,988 shares of RA Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.06, for a total value of $30,727.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 58,732 shares of company stock valued at $54,395 over the last quarter. 25.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in RA Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in RA Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in RA Medical Systems by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 10,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in RA Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 17.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RMED opened at $1.55 on Tuesday. RA Medical Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.69 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 5.37 and a current ratio of 5.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.79.

RA Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 29th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.80). RA Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 797.11% and a negative return on equity of 112.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 million. On average, research analysts forecast that RA Medical Systems will post -4.81 EPS for the current year.

RA Medical Systems Company Profile

Ra Medical Systems, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets excimer lasers for use in the treatment of vascular and dermatological diseases. The company offers DABRA (destruction of arteriosclerotic blockages by laser radiation ablation), a minimally-invasive excimer laser and disposable catheter system that is used by physicians in the endovascular treatment of vascular blockages resulting from lower extremity vascular disease.

