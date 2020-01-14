Brokerages Expect Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.11 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR) to post sales of $2.11 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Caesars Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.15 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.06 billion. Caesars Entertainment posted sales of $2.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will report full-year sales of $8.70 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.63 billion to $8.73 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $8.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.64 billion to $8.97 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Caesars Entertainment.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.01%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Caesars Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group upped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $12.00 to $13.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank set a $13.00 target price on Caesars Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Shares of CZR stock opened at $13.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.52, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of -71.63 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.33 and a 200-day moving average of $12.28. Caesars Entertainment has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $13.69.

In other news, EVP Richard D. Broome sold 118,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total transaction of $1,545,057.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas M. Benninger sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total transaction of $117,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,376. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 133,273 shares of company stock valued at $1,736,271. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. HM Capital Management LLC now owns 172,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 91,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 3,398 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 6,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000.

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company operates 39,000 slot machines and 2,700 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and approximately 180 buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout its casinos, as well as banquets and room service.

