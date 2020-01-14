Brokerages Expect El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LOCO) Will Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LOCO) will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for El Pollo LoCo’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the lowest is $0.14. El Pollo LoCo reported earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that El Pollo LoCo will report full-year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.84. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for El Pollo LoCo.

Get El Pollo LoCo alerts:

El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. El Pollo LoCo had a positive return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The business had revenue of $112.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.21 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LOCO. ValuEngine downgraded El Pollo LoCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Guggenheim set a $15.00 price target on El Pollo LoCo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub downgraded El Pollo LoCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded El Pollo LoCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on El Pollo LoCo to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. El Pollo LoCo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in El Pollo LoCo during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in El Pollo LoCo by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 11,566 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in El Pollo LoCo by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,586 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,909 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in El Pollo LoCo by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 14,761 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in El Pollo LoCo by 112.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,834 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 8,388 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.86% of the company’s stock.

LOCO opened at $14.86 on Tuesday. El Pollo LoCo has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $18.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.45. The company has a market capitalization of $521.85 million, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

El Pollo LoCo Company Profile

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. The company offers citrus-marinated, flame-grilled chicken, and handcrafted entrée products, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, and chicken tortilla soup, as well as under 500 calorie entrees, and Pollo Bowl and Pollo salad products.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on El Pollo LoCo (LOCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for El Pollo LoCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for El Pollo LoCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.