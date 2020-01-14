Brokerages Expect Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $256.10 Million

Analysts predict that Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK) will announce $256.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gibraltar Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $255.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $256.30 million. Gibraltar Industries reported sales of $240.91 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries will report full year sales of $1.05 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Gibraltar Industries.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $299.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.20 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 6.20%. Gibraltar Industries’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine upgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 27th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROCK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Gibraltar Industries in the second quarter worth $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 240.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,859 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Gibraltar Industries in the second quarter worth $224,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Gibraltar Industries in the second quarter worth $303,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 15.3% in the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 7,569 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROCK opened at $52.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.67 and a 200 day moving average of $46.24. Gibraltar Industries has a 52-week low of $33.93 and a 52-week high of $55.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Residential Products, Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation. The Residential Products segment offers roof and foundation ventilation products and accessories, such as solar powered units; mail and electronic package solutions, including single mailboxes, cluster style mail and parcel boxes for single and multi-family housing, and electronic package locker systems; roof edgings and flashings; soffits and trims; drywall corner beads; metal roofing products and accessories; rain dispersion products comprising gutters and accessories; and exterior retractable awnings.

