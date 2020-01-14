Brokerages Expect LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $590.05 Million

Equities analysts predict that LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) will announce sales of $590.05 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for LGI Homes’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $573.60 million to $606.50 million. LGI Homes reported sales of $425.16 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 38.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that LGI Homes will report full year sales of $1.82 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.84 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow LGI Homes.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 9.43%. The company had revenue of $483.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis.

LGIH has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine cut LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on LGI Homes from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.70.

Shares of NASDAQ LGIH opened at $76.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 14.90, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. LGI Homes has a twelve month low of $52.16 and a twelve month high of $89.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.44.

In related news, Director Ryan Edone sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total transaction of $110,175.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,065,781.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bryan Christopher Sansbury sold 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $662,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,249,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in LGI Homes by 4.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in LGI Homes by 3,365.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 269,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,480,000 after purchasing an additional 262,021 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in LGI Homes by 5.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 111,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,950,000 after purchasing an additional 5,805 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in LGI Homes by 8.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC grew its holdings in LGI Homes by 21.6% in the third quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 71,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,960,000 after purchasing an additional 12,715 shares during the last quarter. 96.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, North Carolina, South Carolina, Colorado, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, and Nevada. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached homes and townhomes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name.

