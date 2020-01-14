Brokerages Expect Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $71.31 Million

Brokerages expect that Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) will post sales of $71.31 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Rexford Industrial Realty’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $72.95 million and the lowest is $68.67 million. Rexford Industrial Realty reported sales of $57.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty will report full-year sales of $263.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $261.49 million to $265.77 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $307.87 million, with estimates ranging from $286.96 million to $321.06 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Rexford Industrial Realty.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 21.32%. The firm had revenue of $68.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rexford Industrial Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.60.

REXR opened at $46.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a current ratio of 5.82. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 52-week low of $30.65 and a 52-week high of $48.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 41.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.07%.

In related news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 35,463 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total transaction of $1,701,160.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,834 shares in the company, valued at $3,445,876.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 12,536 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.46, for a total value of $594,958.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,834 shares in the company, valued at $3,409,241.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,720 shares of company stock worth $4,583,782 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 31,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 111,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,901,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.5% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 9.2% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 179 properties with approximately 22.1 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

Further Reading: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rexford Industrial Realty (REXR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.