Brokerages Expect Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $692.87 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) to post $692.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Stantec’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $710.71 million and the lowest is $675.03 million. Stantec posted sales of $632.33 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stantec will report full year sales of $2.81 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.76 billion to $2.88 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $3.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Stantec.

Get Stantec alerts:

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $716.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.81 million. Stantec had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 2.99%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on STN shares. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $37.50 price objective on shares of Stantec in a research note on Friday, November 8th. TD Securities raised shares of Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. CIBC raised shares of Stantec from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Stantec from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Stantec from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stantec has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.93.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Stantec by 5.4% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,863,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $284,479,000 after acquiring an additional 609,955 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Stantec by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,005,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $168,001,000 after purchasing an additional 118,182 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc. increased its holdings in Stantec by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 4,725,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,552,000 after purchasing an additional 311,110 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Stantec by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,116,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,745,000 after purchasing an additional 172,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Stantec by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 842,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,192,000 after purchasing an additional 16,159 shares in the last quarter. 66.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:STN opened at $29.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Stantec has a fifty-two week low of $20.22 and a fifty-two week high of $29.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. Stantec’s payout ratio is 31.43%.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consulting Services – Canada, Consulting Services – United States, and Consulting Services – Global.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stantec (STN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.