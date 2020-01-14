Brokerages Expect U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE:SLCA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $296.14 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE:SLCA) will announce $296.14 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for U.S. Silica’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $275.40 million and the highest is $306.92 million. U.S. Silica posted sales of $357.38 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 17.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Silica will report full-year sales of $1.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.52 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow U.S. Silica.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The mining company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $361.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.08 million. U.S. Silica had a positive return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 19.58%. U.S. Silica’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS.

SLCA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays downgraded U.S. Silica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Johnson Rice downgraded U.S. Silica from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded U.S. Silica from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $10.50 to $5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on U.S. Silica from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded U.S. Silica from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. U.S. Silica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.56.

In other U.S. Silica news, Director Charles W. Shaver acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.37 per share, for a total transaction of $53,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $179,290. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in U.S. Silica by 81.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,235 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in U.S. Silica by 155.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in U.S. Silica by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,639 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in U.S. Silica by 624.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in U.S. Silica in the 2nd quarter valued at $139,000.

U.S. Silica stock opened at $5.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $394.16 million, a PE ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 2.66. U.S. Silica has a one year low of $4.38 and a one year high of $18.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. U.S. Silica’s payout ratio is 15.82%.

U.S. Silica Company Profile

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

