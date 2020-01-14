Brokerages Expect United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $144.97 Million

Equities analysts forecast that United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) will announce sales of $144.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for United Community Banks’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $146.60 million and the lowest is $143.30 million. United Community Banks reported sales of $137.92 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Community Banks will report full year sales of $572.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $570.50 million to $573.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $587.27 million, with estimates ranging from $580.70 million to $593.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover United Community Banks.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 27.87%. The company had revenue of $148.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. United Community Banks’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

UCBI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of United Community Banks in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Hovde Group lowered United Community Banks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 16th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on United Community Banks from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.60.

UCBI opened at $29.93 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.77 and a 200 day moving average of $28.93. United Community Banks has a 52-week low of $23.17 and a 52-week high of $31.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This is a positive change from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is 33.64%.

In other United Community Banks news, CAO Alan H. Kumler sold 3,000 shares of United Community Banks stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.67, for a total transaction of $92,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of United Community Banks by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 72,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,070,000 after acquiring an additional 3,502 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of United Community Banks by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 217,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,180,000 after acquiring an additional 52,655 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of United Community Banks by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 458,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,992,000 after acquiring an additional 28,736 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the 3rd quarter worth $405,000. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of United Community Banks by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 77,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 31,223 shares in the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit.

