BRT Apartments Corp (NYSE:BRT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Equities analysts expect BRT Apartments Corp (NYSE:BRT) to post earnings per share of $0.21 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for BRT Apartments’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.20. BRT Apartments posted earnings of $0.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BRT Apartments will report full year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.99. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow BRT Apartments.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $34.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.66 million. BRT Apartments had a return on equity of 0.99% and a net margin of 2.15%.

BRT has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

Shares of BRT stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.55. 1,675 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,894. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.52. The stock has a market cap of $280.32 million, a PE ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 0.78. BRT Apartments has a 12 month low of $12.39 and a 12 month high of $18.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. This is an increase from BRT Apartments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.72%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 4.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in BRT Apartments by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 5,881 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in BRT Apartments by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 7,841 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 183,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 22,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 467,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,604,000 after purchasing an additional 38,256 shares during the last quarter. 31.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRT Apartments Company Profile

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties. Interested parties are urged to review the Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 and the supplemental disclosures regarding the quarter on the investor relations section of the Company's website.

