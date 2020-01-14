BTC Lite Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $62.00 (BTCL)

BTC Lite (CURRENCY:BTCL) traded 20.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 14th. BTC Lite has a market cap of $22,761.00 and approximately $62.00 worth of BTC Lite was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BTC Lite token can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Over the last seven days, BTC Lite has traded down 39% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00036142 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $526.38 or 0.06040615 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00025069 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00035618 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002769 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.41 or 0.00119454 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001559 BTC.

BTC Lite Token Profile

BTC Lite (CRYPTO:BTCL) is a token. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2017. BTC Lite’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,700,000 tokens. The Reddit community for BTC Lite is /r/BTClite and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BTC Lite is btclite.org. The official message board for BTC Lite is medium.com/@btclite. BTC Lite’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BTC Lite Token Trading

BTC Lite can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTC Lite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BTC Lite should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BTC Lite using one of the exchanges listed above.

