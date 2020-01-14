BTIG Research Reaffirms Buy Rating for Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at BTIG Research in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $69.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.19% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Popular from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Popular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Popular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ BPOP opened at $59.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.31. Popular has a 52-week low of $48.17 and a 52-week high of $60.85.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $619.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.80 million. Popular had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 21.47%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS.

In related news, Director Joaquin E. Bacardi III sold 7,000 shares of Popular stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $385,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,634,710. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 1,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total value of $96,629.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,961 shares of company stock worth $1,890,377. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BPOP. Eagle Asset Management grew its position in shares of Popular by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management now owns 876,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,494,000 after buying an additional 435,529 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Popular by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management now owns 151,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,284,000 after purchasing an additional 33,989 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in shares of Popular in the 4th quarter worth $2,464,000. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its position in shares of Popular by 895.4% in the 4th quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 121,435 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,441,000 after purchasing an additional 109,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Frank Co grew its stake in Popular by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Frank Co now owns 322,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,198,000 after buying an additional 129,296 shares during the last quarter. 85.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

