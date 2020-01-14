BTU Protocol Price Reaches $0.15 (BTU)

BTU Protocol (CURRENCY:BTU) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. BTU Protocol has a market cap of $10.65 million and approximately $33,883.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BTU Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00001725 BTC on major exchanges including UPbit and Bittrex. In the last seven days, BTU Protocol has traded up 14.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00036861 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $519.69 or 0.05893109 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00024893 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00035096 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.55 or 0.00119589 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001543 BTC.

About BTU Protocol

BTU is a token. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,014,807 tokens. BTU Protocol’s official website is www.btu-protocol.com. BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol. The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BTU Protocol is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest.

Buying and Selling BTU Protocol

BTU Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and UPbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTU Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BTU Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BTU Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

