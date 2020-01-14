Bulwark Price Up 146.6% Over Last Week (BWK)

Bulwark (CURRENCY:BWK) traded 84.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 14th. During the last seven days, Bulwark has traded 146.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bulwark coin can now be purchased for $0.0301 or 0.00000343 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and Stocks.Exchange. Bulwark has a total market capitalization of $448,365.00 and $44.00 worth of Bulwark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bulwark Coin Profile

Bulwark is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 2nd, 2017. Bulwark’s total supply is 15,237,644 coins and its circulating supply is 14,918,590 coins. The official website for Bulwark is bulwarkcrypto.com. The Reddit community for Bulwark is /r/bulwarkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bulwark’s official Twitter account is @BulwarkCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bulwark

Bulwark can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bulwark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bulwark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bulwark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

