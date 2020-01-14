Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) Receives “Neutral” Rating from UBS Group

Burberry Group (LON:BRBY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by UBS Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a GBX 2,202 ($28.97) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 2,175 ($28.61). UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 2.00% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BRBY. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Burberry Group from GBX 1,970 ($25.91) to GBX 2,010 ($26.44) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 1,850 ($24.34) price objective on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Burberry Group from GBX 2,177 ($28.64) to GBX 2,200 ($28.94) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co raised their price objective on Burberry Group from GBX 1,780 ($23.41) to GBX 1,860 ($24.47) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,035.50 ($26.78).

Shares of LON:BRBY opened at GBX 2,247 ($29.56) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,154.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,102.03. Burberry Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,678 ($22.07) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,362 ($31.07). The stock has a market cap of $9.16 billion and a PE ratio of 25.95.

In other Burberry Group news, insider Debra L. Lee bought 450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,194 ($28.86) per share, for a total transaction of £9,873 ($12,987.37).

About Burberry Group

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods for men, women, and children under the Burberry brand name. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers apparel; accessories, such as women's handbags and small leather goods; and beauty, eyewear and timepieces.

