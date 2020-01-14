Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) Shares Sold by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp trimmed its holdings in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,498 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp owned about 0.05% of Burlington Stores worth $8,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 274.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 187.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 85.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

In other news, insider Fred Hand sold 21,383 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.92, for a total value of $4,830,847.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,991,973.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Thomas Kingsbury sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.20, for a total value of $5,605,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 166,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,412,702.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 70,874 shares of company stock valued at $15,970,215. Company insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BURL shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Burlington Stores from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird set a $215.00 price target on Burlington Stores and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Barclays upped their price target on Burlington Stores from $239.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Nomura upped their price target on Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Burlington Stores has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.94.

NYSE BURL traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $230.95. The company had a trading volume of 12,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,875. Burlington Stores Inc has a fifty-two week low of $136.30 and a fifty-two week high of $236.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.54. The firm has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.26.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.14. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 145.12% and a net margin of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Burlington Stores Inc will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Burlington Stores Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

