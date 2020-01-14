Burst Market Capitalization Tops $7.20 Million (BURST)

Burst (CURRENCY:BURST) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. In the last seven days, Burst has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar. Burst has a total market capitalization of $7.20 million and $5,601.00 worth of Burst was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Burst coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges including C-CEX, Bittrex, Coinroom and Livecoin.

Burst Coin Profile

Get Burst alerts:

Burst (CRYPTO:BURST) is a PoC coin that uses the Shabal256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2014. Burst’s total supply is 2,078,486,463 coins. Burst’s official Twitter account is @Burstcoin_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Burst is /r/burstcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Burst is www.burst-coin.org. The official message board for Burst is burstforum.net.

Burst Coin Trading

Burst can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Poloniex, C-CEX, Upbit, Coinroom and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burst directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Burst should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Burst using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Burst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Burst and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.