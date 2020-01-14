Business Credit Substitute (BCS) Trading Down 15.9% Over Last Week

Business Credit Substitute (CURRENCY:BCS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 14th. One Business Credit Substitute token can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00001509 BTC on major exchanges including BCEX and BiKi. In the last week, Business Credit Substitute has traded 15.9% lower against the dollar. Business Credit Substitute has a total market capitalization of $233,020.00 and approximately $33,793.00 worth of Business Credit Substitute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 70.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $344.37 or 0.03957975 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011535 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00190011 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00027859 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00127470 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Business Credit Substitute Token Profile

Business Credit Substitute’s total supply is 68,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,775,320 tokens. The official message board for Business Credit Substitute is www.bcachain.org/news.php/en. Business Credit Substitute’s official Twitter account is @

. Business Credit Substitute’s official website is www.bcachain.org/en.

Business Credit Substitute Token Trading

Business Credit Substitute can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX and BiKi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Business Credit Substitute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Business Credit Substitute should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Business Credit Substitute using one of the exchanges listed above.

