BUZZCoin (BUZZ) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges

BUZZCoin (CURRENCY:BUZZ) traded up 105.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 14th. BUZZCoin has a market cap of $349,104.00 and $54.00 worth of BUZZCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BUZZCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, Crex24, CoinExchange and Trade Satoshi. During the last seven days, BUZZCoin has traded 110.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

StrongHands (SHND) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BUZZCoin Profile

BUZZ is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2016. BUZZCoin’s total supply is 19,999,999,948 coins. The Reddit community for BUZZCoin is /r/Buzzcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BUZZCoin’s official Twitter account is @BuzzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BUZZCoin is www.buzzcoin.info.

BUZZCoin Coin Trading

BUZZCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, CoinExchange, YoBit and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BUZZCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BUZZCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BUZZCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

