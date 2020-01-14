Bytecoin Hits Market Capitalization of $55.93 Million (BCN)

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. Bytecoin has a total market cap of $55.93 million and approximately $30,713.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bytecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, cfinex, TradeOgre and Poloniex. In the last week, Bytecoin has traded 9.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65.56 or 0.00748614 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 30.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003647 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001401 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001675 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000108 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001576 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Bytecoin Coin Profile

Bytecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 5th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bytecoin is bytecoin.org. Bytecoin’s official message board is bytecointalk.org. Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bytecoin

Bytecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: cfinex, Binance, Crex24, OKEx, Poloniex, Cryptohub, Coindeal, TradeOgre, Stocks.Exchange and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bytecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

