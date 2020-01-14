Bytom Hits 1-Day Volume of $21.09 Million (BTM)

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded 13.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. Over the last week, Bytom has traded up 24% against the US dollar. Bytom has a market cap of $87.97 million and approximately $21.09 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bytom coin can currently be bought for $0.0878 or 0.00001000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OTCBTC, Kucoin, EXX and CoinEgg.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.65 or 0.00668289 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00010314 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00008864 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 35% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00023592 BTC.

About Bytom

Bytom is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 21st, 2014. Bytom’s total supply is 1,407,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,002,499,275 coins. Bytom’s official website is bytom.io. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bytom Coin Trading

Bytom can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OTCBTC, Bibox, Kucoin, BigONE, HitBTC, CoinEx, OKEx, CoinEgg, RightBTC, Gate.io, CoinTiger, Cryptopia, ZB.COM, Neraex, Huobi, EXX, FCoin, LBank and BitMart. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bytom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

